FIRST ALERT: We’ll stay mostly dry and very warm Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! We are starting the day with most locations in the 50s with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. It is going to be another warm afternoon with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-80s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. We will start the day with plenty of sunshine. By this afternoon and evening, cloud cover will begin to increase across our area. There’s a small chance for an isolated shower this afternoon and evening, but most of us will remain dry. Latest models are showing the best chance for a stray shower to form in east Alabama.
FIRST ALERT: Tomorrow will be a good idea to grab an umbrella if you have to be outside. A disturbance is expected to move in giving us scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will likely start out in the lower 60s with a small chance for showers south of I-20. With extra clouds and higher rain chances, temperatures Tuesday will trend cooler than today with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances will likely go up around 60%. Severe weather is not anticipated tomorrow. The good news is that rain will help wash away some of the pollen in the air.
NEXT BIG THING: A cold front is expected to move into Central Alabama by the middle of the week. We could see some heat and unstable air build into Central Alabama giving us a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. High temperatures could climb into the mid-80s. A few storms could become strong with the main threat being strong winds and hail. Showers and storms will be possible again Thursday, but the best coverage will likely occur along and south of I-20. We will trend cooler behind this cold front with highs only in the low to mid 70s Thursday.
COOLING DOWN FRIDAY: Cooler and drier air will try to filter into Alabama Friday. Morning lows could dip into the 40s with highs only climbing into the low to mid-60s. Models hint that we could see temperatures moderate a little as we approach the weekend.
EASTER WEEKEND: The weekend forecast remains questionable. Models are not agreeing on a solution for Saturday and Sunday. The American model (GFS) is showing us dry and cool. The European model continues to show moisture spreading into Alabama Saturday night into Sunday. A strong area of low pressure could form giving us widespread showers and the chance for strong and severe storms. Note that both solutions are possible, but the confidence for this weekend’s forecast is very low. We will keep a chance for showers and storms for both days with highs in the 70s. Hopefully the models will begin to agree on a solution which will boost our confidence on what will happen this weekend. Stay tuned for updates!
