FIRST ALERT: We’ll stay mostly dry and very warm Monday

EASTER WEEKEND: The weekend forecast remains questionable. Models are not agreeing on a solution for Saturday and Sunday. The American model (GFS) is showing us dry and cool. The European model continues to show moisture spreading into Alabama Saturday night into Sunday. A strong area of low pressure could form giving us widespread showers and the chance for strong and severe storms. Note that both solutions are possible, but the confidence for this weekend’s forecast is very low. We will keep a chance for showers and storms for both days with highs in the 70s. Hopefully the models will begin to agree on a solution which will boost our confidence on what will happen this weekend. Stay tuned for updates!