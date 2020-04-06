Fairfield City Schools suspends feeding during Stay at Home Order

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Fairfield City Schools joins several other area school systems in a decision to suspend school lunches during the coronavirus crisis.
WBRC FOX6 News received this mail Sunday night.
Effective immediately, Fairfield City Schools will not serve meals during Alabama’s Stay at Home order, which expires April 30th. This decision was not made lightly. After much consideration – including heavily consulting with state education leaders – superintendent, Dr. Regina Thompson, says it is in the best interest of the school district to temporarily suspend meal services. “As we do our part to combat the spread of COVID-19, it is critical that we protect the health and safety of our child nutrition staff – many of whom are older individuals,” says Dr. Thompson.
At this time, the District plans to resume distributing meals after the Governor’s office revisits the order. In the meantime, students may receive a meal five days a week through The All Nations Church, located at 4411 Lloyd Noland Parkway, Fairfield, AL. District leaders are very thankful to Church’s leadership for agreeing to provide assistance during this time.
