Fairfield City Schools suspends feeding during Stay at Home Order

Effective immediately, Fairfield City Schools will not serve meals during Alabama’s Stay at Home order, which expires April 30th. This decision was not made lightly. After much consideration – including heavily consulting with state education leaders – superintendent, Dr. Regina Thompson, says it is in the best interest of the school district to temporarily suspend meal services. “As we do our part to combat the spread of COVID-19, it is critical that we protect the health and safety of our child nutrition staff – many of whom are older individuals,” says Dr. Thompson.