Drive thru COVID-19 clinic comes to Woodstock

WOODSTOCK, Ala. (WBRC) - Several drive thru COVID-19 clinics are moving from one location to another.
That happened in Woodstock Monday, and it encouraged some people to come out and get tested. You can count Gene Wilson among the many people in line for coronavirus testing.
“I figured there been a line out on the highway to tell you the truth,” Wilson told WBRC.
He was one of several drivers who showed up early for the one-day drive-thru clinic held at Holiday Raceway.
“I live like a mile away. So, it’s convenient,” he continued.
Nurses say this kind of testing is quick and convenient for patients and safer for them.
"We want to find those patients that are positive so we can encourage them and educate them that they need to stay home and quarantine,” Ashley Middlebrooks, a registered nurse with Cahaba Medical Care explained.
They’re testing people with symptoms like cough and fever, have been asked to be tested by their employer, or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Cahaba Medical Care has held drive thru clinics in Jefferson County, Bessemer and Centreville. You can find out where it will hold future clinics by logging on to www.cahabamedicalcare.com .
