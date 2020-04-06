Cove Church pastor responds to other churches holding in person services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Stay at home orders are keeping church pews empty around the country.
Some states, including Alabama, have exceptions for religious services, others don’t.
Now a handful of pastors are facing charges after members of their congregation got sick.
Pastor Darin Miller for the Cove Church tells us they stopped doing regular, in person services weeks ago.
He says April 5 was the fourth Sunday that his service has been online only.
Miller says it’s been challenging not getting to interact with the congregation in person, but he says it’s the right thing to do.
Miller says the church streamed it’s services online before, and he’s happy to see the numbers of watchers has risen quickly.
He says he understands some pastors may feel called to do things, but that holding services now is putting peoples’ lives in danger
“Some people want to relate this to the prosecution of the church and want to go down that path, but i honestly don’t feel like this is that scenario. The best thing we can do as a church is continue to pray for people and pray with people well continuing to keep them safe, physically,” Miller said.
Pastor Miller tells us hopes the governors stay at home order inspires families to take the pandemic seriously, And that they continue to use their online resources for worship.
