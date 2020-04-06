Couple marries in the middle of Lake Martin; guests watch by boat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The venue was set, the guest list was arranged, vendors were booked – and then the coronavirus came.
Bailey and Brannen had been planning their dream wedding since their engagement on August 3, 2019. But then, just three weeks before the big day, the reality of the coronavirus set in. Restricted group gatherings meant they would have to cancel their celebration at their original venue in Birmingham.
“The past three weeks have really been a roller coaster,” said newlywed Bailey McMahan. “When you spend so much time and thought anticipating it and you’re looking forward to it for 9 months, and for me as a girl my whole life, I have been anticipating what my wedding will look like and so when that shifts from your vision it’s hard.”
After much deliberation, and discussion with their pastors, the couple decided that April 4th would be the day, with or without the extravagant ceremony.
“Don’t delay the marriage, delay the party, delay the parade, delay all that, but have your marriage. Make your commitment before God on time and then you can tackle anything else together,” said newlywed Brannen McMahan.
The couple now faced the challenge of finding an alternative location and re-planning the entire ceremony in just three short weeks. Fortunately, Brannen’s family friend offered their house as a venue. A gorgeous property overlooking Lake Martin. Of course, staying within COVID-19 restrictions, the couple had only their closest family members joining them. All the chairs separated by six feet.
However, despite having to change so much about their special day, Bailey and Brannen agree that it’s not about the material things.
“We’re realizing just what a gift this had been from the lord,” McMahan said. “It’s not a gift we put on our wedding registry but it’s a gift that has torn away all the things we thought were important.”
Perhaps the most unique aspect of their wedding was that guests in attendance were able to listen in on the ceremony by boat. The peninsula of land that stretches into the middle of the lake allowed for boats to park around and watch the ceremony.
The newlyweds say they hope to be an inspiration for other couples who might share a similar experience.
“I hope we’re able to be that shining light to someone who is discouraged about their own wedding,” McMahan said. “I certainly hope that this brings joy to people. I think that’s what’s so beautiful is that this is never something that we would have planned or could have even thought to plan, but it’s turning out to be such a beautiful thing.”
