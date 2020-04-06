Calhoun County seeks state, federal help for alternate care site

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Calhoun County's Infectious Disease Task Force is asking for state and federal help for an alternate care site.
The idea would be for a third location in case Anniston’s two hospitals, RMC and Stringfellow, reach capacity with COVID-19 patients.
The alternate care facility would house non-COVID patients. The resources would include equipment.
The county's EMA director announced it Friday in a news conference, the day the request was made.
“Based on those models that have been run, our local subject matter experts, we see quickly that our ICU capabilities in Calhoun County as well as regular hospital beds, could be quickly expended, if we see an increase in cases in Calhoun County,” director Michael Barton said.
So far no site has been selected.
It would be a temporary site, and area civic centers have been considered, presumably including the Oxford Civic Center and Anniston Meeting Center.
So has Beckwood Manor, a recently closed nursing home recently considered for a homeless shelter but now more likely a drug rehab center.
