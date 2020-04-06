Bessemer City state of emergency extended through May

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Bessemer is extending its state of emergency several weeks over coronavirus concerns.
Here is the full order for the state of emergency:
The STATE OF EMERGENCY in the city of Bessemer has been extended by decree of the Bessemer City Council at the request of Mayor Gulley through Tuesday, May 5, 2020. All city buildings are closed to the general public. In addition, the Governor has issued a mandated Stay-At-Home order for the entire state through April 30. Non-essential travel is prohibited. Please note some of the following guidelines as it relates to city operations:
Bessemer City Hall City Hall is closed to the public. Offices based out of City Hall include Building Inspections, Finance and Revenue, Information Technology and Economic and Community Development. Please call City Hall at 205-424-4060 during this time to speak with department representatives regarding specific needs.
Bessemer City Council meetings
The City Council meetings scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, Tuesday, April, 21 and the Planning Session scheduled for Tuesday April 14 have been cancelled. Likewise, city board meetings in April are cancelled.
Bessemer Utilities Customers of Bessemer Utilities can use the drive-thru at the Utility offices, 1600 First Avenue North, but are strongly encouraged to pay their bills by mail, online service or by phone. The the pay by phone number is (844) 549-0405. Paying by phone is free.
The public is strongly encouraged to pay their utility bills by credit card or check. The use of cash payments is strongly discouraged but will be accepted.
Recreation Center The Bessemer Recreation Center will remain closed to the public through May 5.
City Parks City parks will operate between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. through May 5. Outdoor activities of walking, hiking, biking or running are permissible in parks provided that individuals maintain at least six feet of social distancing. The use of playgrounds, basketball courts and sports that require participants to be within 6 feet is prohibited. Individuals found in violation of these requirements can be subject to a $500 fine.
Municipal Court Due to the Alabama Supreme Court Order suspending all public court hearings, the Bessemer Municipal Court will suspend proceedings during this time. However, persons set on payment dockets can make their payments at the payment window at 23 15th Street North. The public is strongly encouraged to pay by credit card or check.
Payments can also be made by calling 1-877-591-8761 (myfinepayment.com) or 1-844-400-8880 (ncourt.com).
Bessemer Civic Center The Civic Center will close and all scheduled events either postponed or cancelled during this time. Please call 205-424-7469 for more information.
Public Improvements Garbage and trash collection and right-of-way maintenance operations will continue. However, office staff will be limited during this time. Please be patient when calling this department.
Animal Control The city of Bessemer’s Animal Control Officers are currently on Priority One pickup services at the request of the Greater Birmingham Humane Society. This means Animal Control will only respond to high priority/emergency animal control complaints. High priority pickups will include law enforcement assistance, injured or sick stray animals, cruelty and neglect complaints, bite complaints, and dangerous and aggressive dog complaints.
Frank House Municipal Golf Course The Frank House Municipal Golf Course shall remain open but under social distancing restrictions. The Banquet facility in the Clubhouse is closed.
Bessemer Storm Shelter The Shelter will operate under normal emergency procedures in the event of a Tornado Watch or Warning issued for Jefferson County.
