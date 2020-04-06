Allstate announces Shelter-in-Place payback and free ID theft protection

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have Allstate auto insurance you’re about to get a little bit of money back.
Allstate, Esurance and Encompass personal auto insurance customers will receive a Shelter-in-Place Payback. Most customers will receive 15% of their monthly premium in April and May, totaling more than $600 million. Customers will receive the money back through a credit to their bank account, credit card or Allstate account. The fastest way for customers to receive this payback is to utilize the Allstate Mobile app.
Tom Wilson, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer sid, “This crisis is pervasive. Given an unprecedented decline in driving, customers will receive a Shelter-in-Place Payback of more than $600 million over the next two months. This is fair because less driving means fewer accidents. We are also providing free identity protection for the rest of the year to all U.S residents who sign up, since our lives have become more digital.”
In addition to the payback, Allstate will let everyone, whether you have Allstate or not, try their identity protection service for the rest of the year for free.
You will need to put in your credit card information and you will be charged if you don’t cancel the service before the deal ends. The offer ends on Dec. 21, 2020. You can find a link to the Allstate Identity Protection program here.
Payment Relief
Allstate customers experiencing financial challenges can call Allstate to learn how to delay payments without penalty. The Special Payment Plan gives auto and homeowners insurance customers the choice to delay two consecutive premium payments. Customers also can choose to pay what they can afford.
