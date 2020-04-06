Alabama Department of Labor pays out $6 million on COVID-19 related unemployment benefits

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19 related unemployment benefits account for more than 67 percent of all payouts in the last week in Alabama.
Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced ADOL has paid more than $6 million in COVID-19 related unemployment compensation benefits.
$6,035,696 in COVID-19 related benefits were paid between March 27 - April 3 to 22,646 claimants, representing 25,379 weeks claimed.
“We have seen an overwhelming number of employees filing claims for unemployment compensation benefits,” said Washington. “We understand and realize that many people are having trouble applying, we are working on correcting the situation constantly, and more and more people are getting through with each day that passes. We are working hard to get the benefits into the pockets of those Alabamians who need them the most right now.”
Payment may take up to as many as 21 days, but should generally be received sooner.
Claims can be filed online at www.labor.alabama.gov or by calling 1-866-234-5382. Patience is encouraged when trying to file a claim.
