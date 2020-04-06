Absolutely Alabama: Easter Bunny Fishing

EUFAULA, Ala. (WBRC) - Although our outside interests are somewhat limited these days, lots of people are looking forward to getting back to enjoying their favorite activities soon.
For many, that means fishing, and if you’re in Barbour County you may run into Tony Adams. It might be at his day job as manager of the local Marvin’s or out on Lake Eufaula, although you might not recognize him at first. Tony’s mission is to get kids outside and introduce them to Nature. The way he does it is unique to say the least but we’ll give you a hint.
Who wouldn’t want to go fishing with an Easter Bunny who’s Absolutely Alabama?
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.