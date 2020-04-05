Tuscaloosa residents react to city curfew, state’s stay home order

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Kelvin Reynolds watched a man jog alone while wearing a mask Sunday on Tuscaloosa’s Foster’s Ferry Road.
It’s an example of the caution many people are taking when it comes to coronavirus.
“I guess that we’re obeying. We’re not questioning it by any means. We’re just going to stay home,” Katie Lowery told WBRC.
Lowery is one of many people who support Governor Ivey’s statewide stay home order. “You want to save everyone you can,” Lowery added.
The stay at home order limits where people can go for only essential services and or necessary supplies like grocery shopping. You can go outside as long as you’re six feet apart and don’t congregate in a group of ten or more people.
“I think it would come to an end sooner if everybody participated and actually did what they were asking everybody to do,” according to Kimberly Killian.
A day-night public safety curfew went into effect in city of Tuscaloosa nearly a week ago.
Police officers are enforcing it, but folks at the Park at Manderson Landing feel people are being respectful of people’s concerns when it comes to being a safe distance away from others.
“There’s people here smiling, keeping their distance. But still it’s nice to get out and kind of do the social distancing and be able to interact,” Adam Finefrock explained.
Tuscaloosa Police say there were no reports of any violations of the city curfew or the Governor’s stay at home order in the Sunday morning briefing.
