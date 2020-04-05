Surprise wedding parade and celebration in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Keri Mclendon, a nurse at O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB, recently had to cancel her wedding plans because of COVID-19.
Saturday, April 4, Keri and her husband got married on the clubhouse deck in Kirkman Preserve in Hoover.
Just a few immediate family members were able to attend, so her neighbors stepped in and threw her a surprise parade and celebration in the neighborhood.
Neighbors were asked to decorate their mailboxes in white balloons or bows, make signs, blow bubbles, or just greet the newlyweds.
To make sure to practice social distancing, everyone stood in their own driveways and waved as Keri and her happy groom drove away after they said “I do.”
Congratulations!
