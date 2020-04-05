Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Clouds overspread the region overnight but basically dry air remained at the surface while more of the moisture was moving into South Alabama where a few rain areas did form closer to a weak surface front moving through Mississippi. The front is not expected to generate much rain through the day although as it moves toward Alabama there could be a few showers in the northernmost counties but even in these areas rainfall is expected to be light. Afternoon temperatures will again be at or above the 80-degree mark, unseasonably warm even for early April.
There will be several rain events in the week ahead before cooler air finally returns to the region next weekend. The weather will remain settled for the beginning of the week as a ridge of high pressure lingers, yielding only a slight chance for showers tomorrow afternoon. Another area of low pressure will approach from the west by tomorrow night and continue across the area Tuesday bringing increasing chances for rain and thunderstorms through the day. Most of the rain will move east by Tuesday night although there could still be a few lingering showers.
Another disturbance will rotate across the state Wednesday which will likely produce a few rain areas although this system will likely be less of a precipitation producer than Tuesday. No Severe Weather is expected at this time.
By Thursday, a cold front will move into The Southeast producing another chance for rain and thunderstorms. High pressure will build in behind the front by week’s end bringing another round of cooler air but early morning low s are expected to remain above freezing heading into Easter Weekend.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.