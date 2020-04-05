Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Clouds overspread the region overnight but basically dry air remained at the surface while more of the moisture was moving into South Alabama where a few rain areas did form closer to a weak surface front moving through Mississippi. The front is not expected to generate much rain through the day although as it moves toward Alabama there could be a few showers in the northernmost counties but even in these areas rainfall is expected to be light. Afternoon temperatures will again be at or above the 80-degree mark, unseasonably warm even for early April.