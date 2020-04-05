March of Dimes launches virtual campaign

ARLINGTON, Va. (WSFA) - March of Dimes launched a new virtual campaign Friday that will take the place of this year’s in-person “March of Dimes” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The campaign is called “Step Up!” and its aim is to raise support for moms and babies during the COVID-19 pandemic. March Of Dimes supporters are encouraged to “Step Up!" by taking part in a virtual walk - either at home or wherever they can.
“It is imperative that moms and babies have access to the care and resources required for a healthy start each and every day, and the need has become even more critical in our current environment,” said March of Dimes President and CEO Stacey Stewart.
Participants are encouraged to sign up for the virtual march at marchforbabies.org.
The steps will be virtually tracked and totaled using the Charity Miles app, culminating in a virtual celebration on May 15. Virtual challenges will be introduced throughout the campaign to enhance the fun.
For 80 years March of Dimes says it has led research, programs an provided educational resources and enable policy change so that every mom and baby can have the best start possible.
