Life in a small town, coping with Alabama’s ‘stay at home’ order

Marion, Ala. (WBRC) - The new Stay At Home order in Alabama created challenges for some families who live in small towns.
Safe in their home in Perry County, Cathy and Anthony Trimble, an educator and pastor, said they were prepared to comply with the stay at home order that went into effect Saturday at 5 p.m.
The order mandates folks in Alabama must stay at home except for “essential activities” like grocery shopping or getting gas.
“We are prepare. As a matter of fact, we’ve already looked ahead and made preparations for that time. We’re also making preparations for if it happens to be extended,” Anthony Trimble said.
However, the couple said getting much needed items to hunker down at home has been challenging.
“We only have one grocery store. Even before the governor did the shut down to go to the grocery store is such a challenge because everyone in town has to use that one grocery store,” explained Cathey Trimble.
Unlike larger parts of the state, the small town of Marion doesn’t have big box stores.
The town is one of several counties which make up a region coined the Black Belt in Alabama. The area predominately made up of African American residents is also a food desert.
"It's not like you have those big box stores that are open 24 hours or extended hours where you can go at a time that may have shorter lines and fewer people. Whenever you go it is bombarded with people," she said.
The pair is leaning on their faith for strength.
“The Bible says, ‘let not your heart be troubled. Believe in God and also believe in me’. I think that the Lord has already made a way for us in this time if we would study his word, meditate on his word, and stay close to him. The more we stay close to him the more we will be able to handle a situation like what we are dealing with right now,” he said.
Cathy Trimble said on a positive note, the family-owned grocery store in their town is usually stocked well and they did not have to search for necessities.
The Alabama stay at home order is scheduled to end on April 30. If you violate this new law you could be charged and face fines up to $500.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.