Genetic research investigator discusses COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Researchers are not surprised that the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise. The key difference between the virus that causes COVID-19 and viruses we have seen in the past is the ease of transmission and the severity in some people.
Neal Lamb, an investigators with the Hudson Alpha Institute in Huntsville says, “The fact that this virus infects so many people so easily. If we can’t figure out how to flatten the curve we run the risk of overwhelming our health system.”
The Hudson Alpha Institute specializes in genetic research. Viruses are nothing new, but the way we live has changed considerably in the last 100 years. Doctors say this is a contributing factor to the spread of the virus.
Lamb says, “We live in a society where people move and travel so quickly that we didn’t see this with the 1918 flu and 100 years beyond that.”
There is some research that suggests warmer temperatures could reduce the spread of the virus.
Lamb says, “We know from other viruses, especially studying the flu, when temperatures are warmer there is less spread. But, it is too early to know for sure with this virus.”
There is a bit of positive news when it comes to this virus.
Lamb says, “The good news is this virus mutates very slowly and we are seeing a very small number of mutations and it is not affecting how contagious it is.”
The drive to find a cure for COVID-19 and a vaccine has the science community in overdrive around the world.
Lamb says, “We are at a moment of science advancement. We are seeing something we have never seen before. This is science and medicine at its best. They are working to get information out as quickly as possible and then figure out what the next steps are.”
