Etowah Co. man arrested in Texas, he’s accused of raping and abusing a child

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Gadsden man was arrested in Texas for rape, sodomy, and sex abuse involving a minor less than 12 years of age.
On March 26, 2020, the United States Marshals Service (USMS), Gulf Coast Regional Task Force (GCRFTF), initiated a fugitive investigation on Shown Ray Sims.
Sims was wanted by the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of Rape 1st, two counts of Sodomy 1st, and 1 count of Sex Abuse of a child less than 12.
On March 26, 2020 at the request of the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Special Deputy US Marshal (SDUSM), Bobby Ridgeway II adopted the case and was assigned as the lead investigator. (Ridgeway is currently employed by the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office and assigned full time to the USMS GCRFTF).
Investigators say Sims ran to Texas to avoid arrest.
He was arrested without incident in the 2400 Block of Winnie, Galveston, while he was walking down the road.
Sims was booked into the Galveston County Jail on the Etowah County charges, awaiting extradition to Alabama.
