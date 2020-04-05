East Alabama man arrested on multiple sex related charges including striking a victim with a belt

SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Southside man was arrested Friday, April 3, 2020, by the U.S. Marshalls Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Wyatt Alan Sharp, 20, was wanted for rape in Huntsville and wanted in other counties on sex related charges.
On March 26, 2020, the United States Marshals Service (GCRFTF), Huntsville Office, received a request for assistance from a domestic violence investigator with the Huntsville Police Department in locating and apprehending Sharp.
HPD obtained felony warrants on March 25, 2020 for Sharp’s arrest on the charges of rape first degree and sodomy first degree in a case in which he’s accused of striking the victim numerous times with a heavy leather belt in the back and buttocks area requiring medical attention.
At this time Sharp was out on bond from Morgan and Winston Counties on similar charges. Based on the previous charges the Madison County Judge issued a no bond on the warrants.
During the investigation, information was developed that Sharp had gone to Southside, AL to avoid arrest.
On Friday April 03, 2020, the GCRFTF Huntsville office requested the assistance of the GCRFTF Birmingham office in locating and apprehending Sharp. USMS personnel met and briefed with members of the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office & Southside Police Department.
Sharp was located and apprehended at an address on Mountain Pass Road. Sharp was taken to the detention facility in Madison County, AL.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.