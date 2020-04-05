Coronavirus presents challenges for special needs children

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In one way or another, we're all affected by the coronavirus.
Government leaders are now telling us to stay home as much as possible and for a good reason, but it does present some challenges, especially for parents of special needs children.
Lisa and Joe Bryant are two working parents with two energetic boys, and all four are staying at home all day.
Their younger son, Noah, has special needs. One of his biggest struggles right now is a break in his regular schedule.
"Noah had a particular time he got up every day; he eats the same breakfast every day," said Lisa Bryant.
Noah loves going to school and being around his teachers and friends. For him, not having interaction with others is hard.
"He wants to run to them out in the yard and hug them because he's so social, you see this a lot of down syndrome kids, they want to hug people," said Bryant.
Erin Whidden also spends her days at home with her two-year daughter, who has special needs. Not only does she have the challenges that come with being stuck in her house with a toddler 24 hours a day seven days a week, but she is also an elementary school teacher who's preparing for online assignments.
"While she naps, hopefully, she takes a good one, and that's when I start working," said Whidden.
As stressful as that can be, her biggest concern now is keeping her daughter safe.
"Making sure that she is not exposed to anything is hands down the biggest challenge that I face," said Whidden.
Often kids with special needs are more vulnerable to certain viruses.
According to Whidden, her daughter is at risk due to her lungs not being able to recover from respiratory illnesses.
Both families go to great lengths to make sure their kids are safe, and while that's not easy, both families say it's easily worth it.
“I think you can look at aspects of this as a blessing, you get to spend more time at home with your family, and it gives you a different perspective,” said Joe Bryant.
