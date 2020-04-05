Birmingham City Schools suspending meal program indefinitely after Monday, April 6

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools announced that after Monday, April 6 they will be suspending their meal service program until further notice.
Students and families are invited to pick up meals from any school location or community center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday. BCS says this will be the last day until further notice.
Pick up locations are as follows:
● East Pinson Valley: 3000 Jefferson State Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35215
● Hawkins Park Recreation Center: 8920 Roebuck Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35206
● Willow Wood Park: 5312 Georgia Rd, Birmingham, AL 35212
● Inglenook Park: 4016 37th Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35217
● North Birmingham Park Recreation Center: 3501 28th St N, Birmingham, AL 35207
● Fountain Heights Park: 1101 15th Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35204
● Hooper City Park Recreation Center: 3901 4th St W, Birmingham, AL 35207
● Sandusky Park: 305 Pratt Hwy, Birmingham, AL 35214
● Howze-Sanford Park Recreation Center: 320 Ave D, Birmingham, AL 35214
● McAlpine Park: 1115 Avenue F Birmingham, Alabama 35218
● Ensley Park: 2800 Avenue K, Birmingham, AL 35218
● Central Park Recreation Center: 4700 Ter Q, Birmingham, AL 35208
● Roosevelt Park: Bessemer, AL 35020
● Wiggins Park: 3301 Jefferson Ave SW, Birmingham, AL 35221
● Henry Crumpton Recreation Center: 346 Gloria Rd SW, Birmingham, AL 35211
● Harrison Park Recreation Center: 901 17th St SW, Birmingham, AL 35211
● Memorial Park Recreation Center: 524 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205
