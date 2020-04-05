ALEA issues alert for missing person

DAPHNE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Daphne Police Department is asking for your help locating a man that went missing on Saturday.
James Edward Murphee is a 78-year-old, white male. He is 6′2 and weighs 205 pounds.
He was last seen in Tuscaloosa County driving a gray 2013 Toyota Tacoma. The Tacoma has an Alabama license plate 5AJ3651.
Authorities believe he maybe headed to Jefferson County or Daphne, Alabama. Police say he might have a condition which is impairing his judgment.
If you have any information, Daphne Police are asking that you call 251-621-9100 or 911.
