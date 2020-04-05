Alabama’s shelter-in-place order and shopping

"We are currently adjusting and implementing our occupancy plan for Alabama’s Shelter in Place. Each store has a maximum capacity, inclusive of associates. We will have store personnel at our doors to assist customers. We will take our maximum capacity, divide that by two, and allow that number of customers/associates in our store at one time. As 10 exit, we’ll allow 10 to enter the store. We’ll have markers at the front of our doors, spaced 6 feet apart, and remind customers to social distance. Inside of our stores, we continue with: the installation of plexiglass shields at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies in all stores, in-store signage and public address announcements reminding customers and associates of social distancing, visual reminders of appropriate six-foot spacing via marked lines at registers, and adjusted store hours to allow more time to conduct additional disinfection measures and restock shelves. "