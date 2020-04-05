Alabama farmers remain tough against COVID-19 pandemic

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - If there is one bright spot in the pandemic, it’s people like Lynn Harrison who long ago decided he would not let the coronavirus get the best of him or his third-generation farming operation in Chilton County.
“I mean we still go to work everyday,” said Harrison.
Harrison still plans to open his Highway 82 peach stand by Mother’s Day. The farmer has 40 acres, 90 percent of it devoted to peaches.
“That would be considered like a grocery store, so we should still be able to open up,” he said.
So far, the virus has not infected family members who are the only employees on the farm.
Harrison’s biggest worry for now is the ambrosia beetle threatening to do harm to his trees. That’s why Harrison’s getting his 500-gallon tank ready to spray.
“Both of these machines are peach sprayers,” Harrison said as he pointed to two large tanks.
Across the state the entire industry appears to be okay, according to ALFA, no major problems to speak of. Agriculture is a $70 billion industry in Alabama, employing close to 600,000 people - by far the largest employer in the state.
“It’s like one of our producers told me the other day; cows don’t know there’s a pandemic going on, so cows still have to be fed, crops that will need to go into the ground,” said ALFA Commodities Director Brady Ragland.
Harrison admitted the pandemic has the potential to be the worst disaster he’s ever endured as a farmer, but he’s not worried. Not even a little bit.
“I trust in God,” he said.
The very faith Lynn Harrison has used to get through other tough times on the farm. This potential challenge, he says, will be no different.
ALFA also tells WSFA 12 News the delivery chain of food to stores and restaurants continues to operate well.
Harrison has two daughters who are nurses and are on the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.