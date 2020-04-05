ALABAMA ACHIEVES

As difficult as this situation has been on all students who miss their friends and teachers, my heart truly goes out to the graduating Class of 2020. The enormity of this crisis has robbed them of the traditional festivities we hold dear. Some schools may hold virtual graduations, some may have ceremonies later in the year. Either way, the Class of 2020 will have to reimagine the pinnacle of their educational experience. Their dreams for proms and graduations were replaced with calls for social-distancing and civic responsibility. Nevertheless, testing companies are making provisions for the assessment process and we will work with our seniors to have them graduate from high school prepared for whatever is next in their lives.