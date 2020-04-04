Vestavia urgent care center offers curbside medical visits

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An urgent care center in Vestavia Hills is helping out families who may not have access to telemedicine and don’t want to expose their kids to sick people in the waiting room.
With the fear of catching COVID-19, a lot of parents are hesitant to take their kids to the urgent care waiting room for stuff like allergies, skin infections, or pink eye.
So now, Your Kid’s Urgent Care Vestavia is offering curbside appointments to get your child checked out without ever stepping foot inside.
It’s called Curbside Medical Service.
You pull up to their location and park in a designated spot. A pediatric provider will then meet you outside and go from there.
Felicia Fortune, VP of Operations, said “A lot of people are hesitant about it because it’s all about technology. It’s all new. Most people are so used to going to the doctor in person.”
Your Kid’s Urgent Care still offers telemedicine, but they wanted to help out families without access to devices, or people who may not understand fully how it works.
Telemedicine and Curbside Medical Service will be available during clinic hours, Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. -7 p.m. Weekend hours are Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
No appointment is necessary.
