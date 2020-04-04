UAB’s coronavirus testing site receives $200,000 grant from Hyundai Hope On Wheels®

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB got some big financial help from Hyundai to support their downtown COVID-19 testing site.
UAB received a $200,000 grant from Hyundai Hope On Wheels® and Hyundai Motor America to help expand drive-through testing for the virus outbreak.
The grant will help sustain the daily support and supplies needed to keep the testing site in operation, which includes more than 100 volunteers, seven days a week.
Volunteers include clinicians and clinical and non-clinical staff from information technology, telecommunications and call center staffing, registration, laboratory and facilities professionals, and police officers.
The Downtown COVID-19 Testing Site has new hours:
- Call Center: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., seven days a week
- Testing site: 9 a.m. – 11:15 a.m., seven days a week
Patients must call 205-975-1881 first and be screened by a provider who will then schedule an appointment time for testing if the caller has a positive screen for COVID-19 symptoms.
