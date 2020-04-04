UAB, Housing Authority to host virtual town hall about COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District and UAB are partnering together to host a virtual town hall Saturday afternoon, to answer questions about COVID-19.
They’re hoping to cover a wide range of topics including: debunking the myth that certain people can and cannot get the virus, how to practice social distancing, and how kids can practice eLearning and stay entertained.
There will be faith leaders and representatives from both the Housing Authority, and UAB to answer questions.
UAB Assistant Professor Shauntice Allen, PhD said, “We want to be able to have this conversation with the Housing Authority and others to really understand what are the needs, and how can we begin to meet them. We don’t have all the answers, but we’re going to try to figure out as much as we can on tomorrow’s discussion.”
That town hall starts at 3 p.m. Saturday on the Housing Authority of Birmingham’s Facebook.
If you don’t have Facebook, the town hall will be recorded and uploaded to Youtube after.
You can also send in questions by emailing sallen1@uab.edu.
