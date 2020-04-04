Teenager seriously injured in Friday night shooting

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - A teenager was seriously injured in a shooting that took place Friday night in Center Point.
Around 11:30 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a call at the 1900 block of 1st St. NE in Center Point. When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old passenger who had been shot.
According to the driver of the vehicle, a silver SUV pulled over to the side of the road. A black male exited the vehicle and stood in the middle of the road.
The suspect began to shoot at the victims. When the victims attempted to flee, the suspect rammed their vehicle. The driver was able to flee the scene and contacted 911.
After they stopped, the driver discovered the passenger had been shot. The passenger was taken to UAB Hospital with life threatening injuries.
Authorities say the case is currently under investigation.
