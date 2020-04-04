Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A quiet weather pattern has developed across the Southeast going into the weekend with dry air over the region and only a few clouds through the day today. Temperatures will continue the warming trend we saw at the end of week with highs approaching 80 degrees this afternoon.
Conditions should remain dry through the weekend with a variety of clouds and sun throughout the period. An area of high pressure will continue to dominate the weather pattern through the beginning of the work week which will continue to limit rain chances prior to the onset of the next unsettled weather pattern although there could be a few showers as early as Monday afternoon but these rain chances still appear limited.
An area of low pressure will build to the east but the high pressure will continue to dominate the weather pattern over The Gulf Coast States through Monday. A return to a more southerly wind flow will reintroduce moisture to the region returning a chance for showers and thunderstorms as early as Tuesday. The area of low pressure will lift north from the Gulf during the afternoon and evening hours bringing a higher probability for rain with at least a chance for rain and possibly some thunderstorms through the second half of the week.
However, any thunderstorms which do occur should remain below severe limits through week’s end.
