Saturday Morning Weather

An area of low pressure will build to the east but the high pressure will continue to dominate the weather pattern over The Gulf Coast States through Monday. A return to a more southerly wind flow will reintroduce moisture to the region returning a chance for showers and thunderstorms as early as Tuesday. The area of low pressure will lift north from the Gulf during the afternoon and evening hours bringing a higher probability for rain with at least a chance for rain and possibly some thunderstorms through the second half of the week.