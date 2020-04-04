Law enforcement stepping up patrols to enforce statewide state-at-home order

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State Attorney General Steve Marshall says the governor’s statewide stay-at-home order will be enforced to the fullest extent of the law and breaking the order could mean a fine of $500 dollars. But he hopes it doesn’t come to that.
“It is our hope that these laws do not have to be enforced criminally against any individual or business. This is a time when we should be working together to get through an extremely difficult time,” Marshall said.
A lot of law enforcement agencies are stepping up patrols. The Blount County Sheriff’s office is bringing in extra help while this order is in effect.
Eight school resource officers are being put back on patrol. They will join the other deputies and be scattered throughout the county making sure people are abiding by this statewide stay at home order. Sheriff Mark Moon says his deputies have already been doing that for the most part. He urges people to stay home unless you have an essential job, need to go to the grocery store or get takeout from restaurants.
Moon doesn’t want to see a spike in COVID-19 cases in his county.
“They are patrolling neighborhoods, patrolling churches, patrolling businesses that are closed because of this order. I have made sure they are moving around and being a part and moving about the community,” Moon said.
Moon and other law enforcement say don’t make their jobs difficult. They are asking you abide by the order to keep everyone healthy.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.