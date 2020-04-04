JeffCo deputies show up for teenager’s birthday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Zaiderick’s mom wanted her son’s 13th birthday to be special. That’s where the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department came in.
Sheriff Mark Pettway joined a few deputies at noon on Saturday to parade outside Zaiderick’s home. The sheriff hoped to make Zaiderick’s 13th birthday special.
“I understand that the new social distancing guidelines may be hard for children to grasp, and I’m a firm believer that we must come together as a community to make this a little easier for everyone,” Sheriff Pettway said. “Birthdays are special and this birthday should be no different, so it is my hope that by us showing up today we’ll be able to bring some cheer to Zaiderick and his family.”
In a press release, the sheriff acknowledged that turning 13 is a milestone and that it should be a special occasion even with social distancing.
Valencia King, Zaiderick’s mom, expressed gratitude to the sheriff for having deputies show up for a parade. She originally asked for them to tell him happy birthday on Facebook, but the sheriff decided to surprise the new teen instead.
