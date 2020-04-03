Would a shelter-in-place order for Alabama work? State and local doctors weigh in

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been a heavy topic of debate lately in Alabama: Should Gov. Kay Ivey issue a shelter-in-place?
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris believes the orders in place right now would work if people would just abide by them. Harris tells us some people aren’t taking the orders seriously, but he didn’t rule out stricter orders. He says Governor Ivey has a number of options in front of her.
Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, a UAB Infectious Disease doctor, believes in order to flatten the curve, people need to stay home. She says a state order with a more teeth to it could be the way. She says politics doesn’t need to play a role in that decision.
“The health orders that we have put out would work very well if people would take them seriously and follow them. That’s not to say that we don’t couldn’t use stricter orders and I know the governor has been presented with a lot of different possibilities and a lot of different choices,” Dr. Harris said.
“People’s health is about the least political thing there should be There should be no politics here and I don’t care what you call it whether you call it shelter in place or stay at home. The message should be the consistent. We should all be playing from the same playbook and basically that means stay at home and stay socially distant,” Dr. Marrazzo said.
As we’ve been reporting, Gov. Ivey feels a stay at home order for the state isn’t needed right now, but if you look at some of the projections for the virus the governor may have no choice but to issue one.
