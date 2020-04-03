‘Why so soon?’: A family’s heartbreak over losing a 5-year-old girl in a deadly hit and run

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A five-year-old little girl killed was killed in a deadly hit and run in Birmingham Wednesday morning.
Her father is at UAB right now recovering, but because of hospital policy related to the coronavirus, the family cannot see him.
Elisha Young was critically injured with a serious head injury, his daughter Kameryn Young, died in the crash.
The family is trying to grieve, but limited access at the hospital because of coronavirus restrictions is making it even more difficult.
Mother Breana Young is heartbroken, her world turned upside. Young said, “I turned around and saw her screaming, and I turned around and saw Kam and I just screamed and screamed and she wouldn’t respond.”
The Young’s car was hit by a person Birmingham Police say they had tried to pull over for erratic driving, but got away. That person is in custody.
Breana Young believes her life, and their youngest daughter's life were spared because they were sitting on the opposite side of the impact.
Right now all the family can do is hold on tight to each other and what they loved the most about their sweet little Kameryn.
Young said, "She told me she loved me 20 times a day, kissed me for no reason. She wanted to teach and wanted to learn. I keep asking myself why? Why so soon?"
The grief was compounded with the fact that not everyone got a chance to say goodbye because of strict hospital restrictions.
Young said, “Her granddad wanted to see her for the last time, but they wouldn’t let us back.”
Breana Young says she hasn't been able to see her husband because of the hospital restrictions and fears she may not be able to see him until he is released.
The family is asking the community for prayers right now, they are working to establish a memorial fund to help in the process of burying little Kameryn.
