West Alabama small business relief fund awards 40,000 to 18 businesses

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The West Alabama Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Community Foundation of West Alabama has awarded over $40,000 in funds to 18 local businesses Friday.
This is the second round of funding they have been able to provide through the Small Businesses Relief Fund, which has awarded more than $100,000 to 36 small businesses this week.
A third round of awards is scheduled for next week. Recipients are selected by a committee of business and community leaders.
“We are thrilled to be able to award another significant amount of money to give a lifeline to small businesses in West Alabama. Our goal is bridge the gap for these vulnerable businesses to the larger programs that have come from the federal government,” said Bobby Bragg, Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Chamber.
Jim Page, President and CEO of the Chamber, stressed the need for cooperation at this time.
“The Small Business Relief Fund is designed to provide immediate help for our local businesses,” Page said. “To continue to provide this much needed funding, support from all corners of the community is critical.”
The Small Business Relief Fund includes donations from a range of entities, including local businesses.
“These businesses have a huge positive impact on our daily lives, and they’re operated by our friends and neighbors,” said Keith Andrews of IKAROS, LLC, who contributed to the fund. “That’s the reason I wanted to participate. If we didn’t have small businesses, what kind of community would we have?”
