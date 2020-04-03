Twitter Q&A: Gov. Ivey answers questions about why she’s not issuing a Stay-at-Home order

MONTGOMERY, AL (WBRC) – Wednesday evening, Governor Kay Ivey posted on Twitter that she would be hosting a live question-and-answer session on Thursday about COVID19. By the time the event started at noon on Thursday, that post had more than 400 replies. After the hour session was through, Governor Ivey had answered nine questions.
The most common questions appeared to be about whether Governor Ivey would expand Medicaid and why she hadn’t issued a stay-at-home order. The phrase, “Stay at home” and #AskGovIvey was tweeted at least 114 times.
One user asked, “All surrounding states have issues [sic] a stay at home order to protect their citizens. Why don't you want to protect Alabamians?”
Governor Ivey replied, “Each state has to weigh their own set of factors. I’m in communication with local, state & federal officials on a daily basis. We are taking a measured approach to keep Alabamians healthy, safe & working, wherever possible.”
Another user asked, “When are we going to go to shelter in place? Do you care about the lives of Alabamians?”
She replied, “In concert with my Coronavirus Task Force & the State Health Officer, we’ve issued state orders that balance protecting our citizens & keeping the economy running. These orders also authorize localities to take additional measures where hot spots are occurring. #AskGovIvey”
“Good afternoon Governor Ivey, As a professional nurse and concerned citizen, why are we not executing a ‘shelter in place’ stand? We as a State, seem to be last in our decision making in what our State could benefit from. Respectively yours...,” asked another user.
For a third time, Governor Ivey addressed concerns over the shelter-in-place order, responding, “The health & wellbeing of Alabamians weighs heavily on my mind. I assure you I’m doing everything in my authority & using every available resource to protect Alabamians. Our team is committed to exploring all options.”
Alabama, Texas and South Carolina are the only states in the South that have not issued a stay-at-home order. Covid Act Now, a group of doctors and tech leaders, developed ‘The U.S. Intervention Model.’ It uses data to project, “COVID infections, hospitalizations, and deaths across the United States, as well as model how public health interventions contain the spread of COVID ,” according to its website.
As of Thursday evening, Covid Act Now estimated there would be 18,000 deaths in Alabama in 3 months without a stay-at-home order. If one is issued, it projects deaths would drop to 3,000.
Another statistical model developed by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), projects 5,500 people will die from COVID19 in the state by August if there is no stay-at-home order.
The death rates vary because each group uses different data and a different formula to make their projections but both groups agree, issuing a stay-at-home order will save lives.
“We have seen when we have implemented these measures, we have seen a reduction in mortality, we have seen a reduction in admissions to the hospital. So they work,” said Dr. Ali Mokdad, IHME.
