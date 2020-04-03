'This will not go away if we don’t follow the rules’: Jeffco could see more stringent health order

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson said he will probably seek to issue more stringent health orders following a stay at home order issued by Governor Kay Ivey.
Wilson said it is highly likely in the next one to two days he will ask the State Health Officer to sign off on stricter orders for Jefferson County. Wilson said he believes it’s necessary.
Wilson said some of his areas of worry are public parks, big box stores, garden supply stores. Wilson said people should only be leaving home to get things you need to survive, like food. He said he doesn’t want people going out, congregating, and making it easier to spread coronavirus.
“If we see areas where we need to take action, we will move as fast as we can,” said Dr. Wilson.
UAB Senior Vice President for Medicine and Dean of the School of Medicine, Selwyn Vickers, said he is grateful Governor Ivey issued the stay at home order.
Vickers said he observes patients on ventilators and getting treatment every day, and he sees how serious the virus is. Vickers also said he sees our health care workers putting their lives on the line daily, and our goal must be to not put a bigger burden on our health system.
Vickers said, “This will not go away without our efforts to take this seriously. Hopefully we can make a difference by following the basic rules we’ve put out.”
Vickers and Wilson both said public behavior is the first thing that will help to flatten the curve in Alabama.
