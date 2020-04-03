Some big retailers have social distancing problems

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin extended the shelter in place order for city residents and businesses until April 30th. Non-essential businesses have been ordered to close, while essential businesses are required to follow social distancing guidelines, but that is a problem for some.
Some businesses like the Home Depot in Birmingham are seeing huge crowds and Mayor Woodfin said too many people are showing up to do home repairs.
“While grocery stores, hardware stores and other big box stores are listed as essential businesses, in the current health order they too must follow social distancing,” Woodfin said.
Both the websites of Home Depot and Lowe’s said they will limit the number of customers entering the building to better enforce social distancing.
The mayor has been in contact with those stores about the problem.
“Jefferson County’s Public Health Officer requested social distancing requirement be in forced and the state Attorney General says the police can do so,” Woodfin said.
Grocery stores are doing what they can to protect customers. Plastic shields are up and people are being asked not to crowd checkout lines.
“We are trying to go by the rules and keep everyone six feet a part. We have a cashier on every other register instead of everyone,” Johnny Miller, PIggly Wiggly Homewood Manager said.
Customers seem to appreciate the effort to keep them safe.
“I think it’s great. Psychological and healthy way to keep the coronavirus away from people,” Malba Pleasant, grocery shopper said.
Mayor Woodfin said his administration has been talking to these retailers. He said if the problem continues, they may move forward with closing those businesses; something he doesn’t want to do.
