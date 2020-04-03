Smile-A-Mile delivers meals from Edgar’s to Children’s of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham-area bakery and an organization that provides support for children and their families in the battle against childhood cancer gave the staff at Children’s of Alabama a boost Wednesday. Smile-A-Mile gifted workers with 500 lunches from Edgar’s Bakery.
“Well, right now, we can’t go up in the hospital and see the kids who we love so dearly, so we thought the next best thing was to think about the health care professionals who are up there on the front lines. We wanted to make sure today and going forward, that we boost their morale a little bit, that they remember Smile-A-Mile is thinking about them," said Bruce Hooper Smile-A-Mile.
For more information on Smile-A-Mile click here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.