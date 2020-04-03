Operational changes for Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is taking new precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
This is the website post from the sheriff’s office:
Social distancing is both necessary and appropriate to protect members of our community and staff. Effective Monday, April 6, 2020, our front lobby will be closed and some services will be modified to ensure we are promoting these guidelines designed to prevent the spread of this virus. This closure will include the substation located on Hwy 280 and in Chelsea. To safely continue serving our community, the following changes will be implemented:
- We will continue to accept pistol permit applications through the mail with payment submitted by check to P.O. Box 1095 Columbiana, AL 35051. However, Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego has extended the renewal date for pistol permits which expire after April 1, 2020, until June 1, 2020.
- To obtain a copy of an Incident Report or an Accident Report, call our Records Department at 205-669-3854 or email at sorecords@shelbyso.com.
- The Shelby County Jail will continue offering scheduled video visitation with inmates. However, Jail staff are taking additional precautions to provide for social distancing and to allow time for staff to sanitize video visitation equipment.
- For bonding or inmate release information, please call the Shelby County Jail at 205-669-3938.
- Property Release will be done through appointment only by calling 205-670-6012.
Sheriff John Samaniego said, “I want to ensure the citizens of Shelby County that we are focused on providing everyone with the highest level of service during these trying times. Our deputies will be maintaining their normal patrols across the county and will be responding to all calls for service. Thank you for your patience and understanding during these difficult times.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.