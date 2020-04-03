Mobile hospital unit part of Hale County’s only COVID-19 testing site

HALE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Nurses suited up inside the Hale County EMA’s emergency hospital vehicle Friday. The EMA Director explained how it’s part of the community’s COVID-19 testing.
“That gives us a way to care for patients outside of the hospital. So, anybody that has any kind of symptoms that could be COVID-19, we take care of them outside and we treat them,” Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden said.
The emergency hospital vehicle is parked just outside Hale County Hospital in Greensboro where drive though testing is available. It plays a key role in this community’s response to coronavirus in West Alabama.
"They are scared. However, I do believe our community does have some work to be done about social distancing,” according to Shay Fondren, CEO of Hale County Hospital.
Twenty-seven people have gone there to be tested for COVID-19 since testing began here more than 2 weeks ago. Three people tested positive. Seven results are pending. Ten test results were negative.
“It’s very important so that our community has somewhere they can come to get their test done.," Fondren continued.
“They’re preaching education and testing at this drive-thru COVID-19 testing site.
“It allows the patients to sign in from the vehicle. We can keep patients with fever out of the emergency room,” added Deborah Carlisle, a nurse practitioner at Hale County Hospital.
This is also the only coronavirus testing site in Hale County. It is available in the parking lot of Hale County Hospital 24/7 according to Weeden. Identification and proof of insurance is needed.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.