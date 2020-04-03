Message and plan for distance learning released by Jefferson County Schools

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Superintendent Walter Gonsoulin held a virtual Q&A Friday with the media before releasing the system’s plan for distance learning.
Dr. Gonsoulin wanted every parent and student to know instruction will continue starting Monday, April 6, it just won’t be what we’re used to.
He said teachers have worked hard to reach out to parents and make sure students had access to the internet and a device. If they don’t, teachers will move to plan B which would include other means of instruction including work packets.
Dr. G also released a video that included an uplifting message to seniors saying if they have done the work, they will graduate. He also said we will all get through this.
Dr. G also said the district is working to find another way to provide meals for students. Jeffco CNP will no longer make the meals because of social distancing concerns and the coronavirus.
This is a link to the district’s plan for distance learning:
