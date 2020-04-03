Keeping us connected: How linemen are working to maintain telecommunication connectivity

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With more people working from home, our internet connection is more stressed than ever.
We talked today with Jonathan McKinley, he’s chief of field services with S.A.C. Wireless. They work to make sure telecommunications providers maintain connectivity. That means making sure all the students at home can do their lessons online, those in nursing homes can stay connected to their family, and those thousands of people working on video chat platforms are able to keep doing so.
Linemen are out across Alabama either adding new sites or climbing 400 feet in the air to upgrade older ones to keep up with demand.
“We’re constantly upgrading the cell sites by changing out the antennas up at the top of the tower or rooftop, or changing out radios, just so more data can flow through the system and have a better customer experience," says McKinley.
He says 80% of all 911 calls are made by cell phone, another important reason to keep the connections up.
