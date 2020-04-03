Hyundai plant worker dies after COVID-19 illness

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama says one of its team members has died after becoming ill with the COVID-19 respiratory illness.
HMMA spokesman Robert Burns said the automobile plant notified its employees shortly before 12:30 p.m. about their colleague’s death.
Burns said the Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed the unnamed team member’s death was due to complications associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our Hyundai community is united in sending thoughts, prayers and sincerest condolences to the family and friends who are grieving,” HMMA said in a statement. “We’ve notified any employees who may have been in contact with this individual recently and they are self-quarantined at this time. We believe there are no additional employees at risk of infection because the individual has not been at the facility since March 18, 2020.”
The Hyundai plant is making grief counseling available to its nearly 3,000 employees through a remote employee assistance provider.
“Out of respect for their privacy, we will not be sharing details about the individual during this difficult time,” the company said.
HMMA halted vehicle production shortly after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on March 18. The halt has since been extended to mid-April.
ADPH is currently reporting more than 1,350 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus and 21 deaths.
