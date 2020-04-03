Holy Spirit Catholic School wraps up first week of eLearning

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Some west Alabama students have already started their eLearning lessons, including Holy Spirit Catholic School, which is one of the first school’s in the Catholic diocese of Birmingham to already start school.
The Tuscaloosa-based school wanted to make sure they were getting a head start to take care of the whole child, academically and spiritually.
The two principals at Holy Spirit for primary and high schools have been able to implement an online distance learning program for its pre-K through 12th grades, using Zoom and Google Classroom for instruction.
The schools are also wrapping up spirit week this week to try and build student involvement and even highlighting seniors on their Facebook page to create some social normalcy.
They gave students and parents a heads up before spring break when a lot of the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines were first advised, about the possible shift from in -class to online learning.
“Starting early allowed us to work with students, teachers and families so that we knew no matter what happened we’d have plans in place,” said Spirit Catholic High School principal Jonathan Loper.
“Everybody can see the work all the students but the teachers are able to get that assignment back and give feedback. We want to make the students are getting feedback,” said Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School principal Joshua Saibini.
A cool activity, too, Saibini said is some of the teachers are telling their students, for example, to find things that start with say the letter "S " in their house, take pictures of the items and post it on their online classroom portal. This creates interactive instruction online. Loper said computer devices were given to all students who need them to complete course work.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.