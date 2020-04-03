'No one is immune from this’: Governor Ivey issues a stay at home order for Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey, saying she wanted to get straight to the point, has issued a stay-at-home order for Alabama.
The new order, which is law, is effective Saturday, April 4, at 5 p.m.
Ivey said she had kept all options on the table, but decided this is the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Ivey said over 200 of Alabama’s health care workers are already infected, there are several cases in nursing homes that have lead to deaths, and she is now convinced a stay at home order is the best thing to do.
Ivey said she and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris tried everything they could to not close the state, but she realized yesterday this has to be done. She said no one is immune from the coronavirus.
Ivey said, “I’ve tried to find the right balance, something that was measured while not overreacting. Looking out for people’s health while keeping government from choking the life out of business and commerce.”
Ivey said you can still get groceries, medicine, and take out food from restaurants.
Attorney General Steve Marshall said, “This order carries the full weight of law.”
Hers is the order:
