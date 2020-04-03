‘Full Court Press Now’ with Greta Van Susteren launching on WBRC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Full Court Press Now with Greta Van Susteren will be launching on WBRC starting Monday, April 6, 2020, at 10:30 p.m.
This new weekday show will compliment Full Court Press, which airs Sunday mornings at 8:30 a.m. on WBRC FOX6.
Full Court Press Now is a unique opportunity during the pandemic to bring more original and exclusive content to our viewers. Greta will host from her home studio and Investigate TV’s Lee Zurik will contribute from WVUE in New Orleans along with Gray’s DC Bureau and our Gray television stations.
The new 30-minute program will air LIVE following WBRC News at 10:00 each weeknight.
Here is the new M-F lineup for late night:
Effective Monday, April 6, 2020
10:00 PM WBRC FOX6 News at 10:00 PM
10:30 PM Full Court Press Now
11:00 PM TMZ
11:30 PM Inside Edition
12:00 AM Blackish
12:30 AM Blackish
1:00 AM Chicago PD
2:00 AM WBRC News Replay
3:00 AM Daily Blast Live
3:30 AM Access Hollywood
