Food truck and supporters feed kids and healthcare workers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many people are trying lift people’s spirits after so much has happened in our area regarding coronavirus. Thousands of kids are out of school as a result of COVID-19 and health care workers are putting their own health at risk.
Chasity Lott said she misses being at Tuscaloosa County High School and the normal routine that comes with that.
“I haven’t eaten all morning,” Lott said.
She was one of several people who took advantage of Aces food truck and others offering a free meal Friday to kids and people who work in healthcare.
“That is great for the community and it’s helping a lot of people who just can’t get out or go buy food,” she continued.
It’s also a showed support to some of the people affected the most by coronavirus in this community according to former Alabama football player Bo Scarbrough who helped pay for the event.
“Try to take a burden off them by giving the free food and coming out in the community to let them know we’re behind them 100 per cent.”
Acts of kindness are growing in the Tuscaloosa-area as more cases of coronavirus are reported.
“This is one of the things to lighten the load of parents out here, medical professionals, fire fighters, whoever. Show them a token of appreciation,” said Ladarren Banks, who also supported the effort financially.
