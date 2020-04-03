FIRST ALERT: The weekend is looking warmer and mostly dry

NEXT BIG THING: We will be watching disturbances to our west sweeping into the Southeast Tuesday and Wednesday. Models continue to show a high chance for widespread showers and storms Tuesday. With rain likely at any point of the day, the severe threat appears fairly low. I think we will see showers and a few strong storms with highs in the lower 70s. Another disturbance could form Wednesday giving us another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday is now looking like it has potential to produce a few strong storms thanks to higher instability levels. The more unstable the air mass becomes, the greater the chance we could see a few strong storms. The main threats for the middle of next week will be heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Highs are expected to climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s Wednesday afternoon. Unsettled weather is likely to continue as we head into next weekend.