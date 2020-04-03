FIRST ALERT: The weekend is looking warmer and mostly dry

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are starting this Friday morning off dry with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are near average with most of us in the 40s. You will definitely need a light jacket if you plan on heading outside this morning. You probably won’t need the jacket by this afternoon as we warm up quickly with dry air in place. We will trend a few degrees warmer than yesterday with high temperatures in the mid-70s. Winds will continue out of the north at 5-10 mph with a partly cloudy sky. With dry weather continuing, pollen will likely increase over the next few days. Tree pollen remains high. Pollen will likely remain an issue as we approach the weekend.
FIRST ALERT: The weekend is shaping up to be mostly dry. We can’t rule out a stray shower in west Alabama over the weekend, but most locations will remain dry. Bulk of the rain will stay to our west in parts of Mississippi, Louisiana, and Arkansas. Temperatures will trend 5-10 degrees above average with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Overnight lows will also trend warmer with temperatures in the low to mid 50s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: We will introduced a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms on Monday. Models have backed off on rain chances Monday, so most locations will remain dry. Best spots to see rain will be for areas along and west of I-65. It will be very warm Monday with highs in the lower 80s.
NEXT BIG THING: We will be watching disturbances to our west sweeping into the Southeast Tuesday and Wednesday. Models continue to show a high chance for widespread showers and storms Tuesday. With rain likely at any point of the day, the severe threat appears fairly low. I think we will see showers and a few strong storms with highs in the lower 70s. Another disturbance could form Wednesday giving us another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday is now looking like it has potential to produce a few strong storms thanks to higher instability levels. The more unstable the air mass becomes, the greater the chance we could see a few strong storms. The main threats for the middle of next week will be heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Highs are expected to climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s Wednesday afternoon. Unsettled weather is likely to continue as we head into next weekend.
Enjoy the warm weather and have a safe weekend social distancing
