City of Birmingham votes to extend shelter-in-place order

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council voted to extend its shelter-in-place order.
The vote was unanimous. The shelter-in-place order will now go until April 30.
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin proposed a shelter-in-place ordinance March 24 to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The ordinance set a 24-hour curfew from March 24 to April 30, 2020. During the curfew, everyone in Birmingham is asked to remain in their homes except as listed in the ordinance.
The order does not apply to first responders, utilities contractors/employees, people seeking essential services such as groceries or medicine, federal, state, county or city employees. According to the ordinance, all nonessential businesses must comply with the new restrictions.
However, it will not affect anyone’s ability to report to work at businesses that are permitted to remain open, utilize curbside pickup for restaurants, grocery stores, or go to medical appointments.
City Councilor John Hilliard said he wants to remind everyone this is not the time to “party in our front lawns”, this is the time to take this illness seriously, stay inside and stay well.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.