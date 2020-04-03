Cherokee County restaurant gives 100% of weekend proceeds to its workers

CHEROKEE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A restaurant in Cherokee County went above and beyond to support its workers Friday.
After being closed for two weeks, Decks and Docks, a restaurant located at the Leesburg city limits, directly on Weiss Lake, reopened Friday for lunch.
And 100 percent of the money they made, went to the employees, instead of going back into the restaurant for overhead.
"Here's your food right here, thanks so much for coming out and supporting us today. We really do appreciate this," worker Summer Brooks told every customer who came to pick up their food curbside.
And business was steady and generous, at least three people even tipped one hundred dollars to the entire staff.
“We actually have one gentleman just walk up, and give us a card just with a hundred dollars, for us to split. And we really do appreciate people like that,” Brooks told WBRC. “It’s just the entire community coming together like this, and that’s just what we need to do.”
Owner Willie Barnwell says he came up with the idea after several workers were unable to get unemployment assistance.
With the weather expected to be beautiful this weekend, and Weiss Lake expected to attract a lot of boaters, Barnwell hopes for a big Saturday, since Governor Ivey’s statewide shelter in place order takes effect at 5 p.m.
